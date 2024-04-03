Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $702,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000.

CRBN stock opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $143.49 and a twelve month high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $986.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.93 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

