Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

