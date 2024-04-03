Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after buying an additional 176,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $158,083,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,254,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $93,815,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $245.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.52 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,215,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 299,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,215,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,615 shares of company stock valued at $112,038,692 in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.