Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,978 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

