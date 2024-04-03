Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

