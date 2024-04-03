Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.