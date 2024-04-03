Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

