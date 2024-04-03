Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $333.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $220.22 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

