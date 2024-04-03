Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

