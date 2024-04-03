Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 325,824 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,824 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

