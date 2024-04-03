Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 4,911 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BAC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $294.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.
BAC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
