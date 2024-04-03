Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $329.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.53. Aon plc has a one year low of $284.85 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

