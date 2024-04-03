Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 579 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

