Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

BMY opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

