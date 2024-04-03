Mizuho Increases Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $62.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRNO opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

