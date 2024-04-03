Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,399.98

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.98 ($17.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,408.50 ($17.68). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,372.50 ($17.23), with a volume of 1,593,450 shares changing hands.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.12. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,400.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,380.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,399.98.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of €0.47 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 6,326.53%.

Insider Activity at Mondi

About Mondi

In other news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £279 ($350.24). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.