Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,399.98

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.98 ($17.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,408.50 ($17.68). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,372.50 ($17.23), with a volume of 1,593,450 shares traded.

Mondi Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,400.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.12.

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a €0.47 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 6,326.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondi Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £279 ($350.24). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

