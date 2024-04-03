Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $450.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $375.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $391.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $290.98 and a 1 year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

