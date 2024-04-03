National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGG. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,201.67.

NGG opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

