Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.58. Neonode shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 30,091 shares traded.

Get Neonode alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEON

Neonode Stock Down 7.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Neonode by 1,297.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.