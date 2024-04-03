Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.84. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,659 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88.
Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 134.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.
Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.
