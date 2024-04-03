Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.84. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 3,659 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 134.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 616,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

