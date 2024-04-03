Nicola Bruce Acquires 2,018 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce purchased 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.19) per share, with a total value of £9,948.74 ($12,489.00).

GLE opened at GBX 480 ($6.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,655.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 500.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.22. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 344.50 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($6.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,482.76%.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

