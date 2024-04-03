NIO’s (NIO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Get NIO alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.