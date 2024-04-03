Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 141 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.38 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

