North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NWC opened at C$38.49 on Wednesday. North West has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$41.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total value of C$38,884.60. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

