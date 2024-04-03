nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,499,000 after purchasing an additional 623,666 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.