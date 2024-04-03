NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $784.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

