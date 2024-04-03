NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.6% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $784.77 and a 200 day moving average of $582.07. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

