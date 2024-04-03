NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $894.52 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $784.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.