One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.55

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.55 and traded as high as $22.60. One Liberty Properties shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 45,698 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $470.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
