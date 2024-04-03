O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

ORLY opened at $1,140.21 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $851.22 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,076.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $993.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

