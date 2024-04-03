O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,234.00 at Truist Financial

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,140.21 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $851.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,076.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $993.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

