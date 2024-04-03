OTR Global Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Positive

OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $155,707,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $59,121,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,109,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

