Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.85

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.85 and traded as high as $85.75. Otter Tail shares last traded at $85.02, with a volume of 224,661 shares trading hands.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

See Also

