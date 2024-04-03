Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock worth $32,432,382. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $139.74. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.38 and a one year high of $157.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

