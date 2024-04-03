Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 51,892 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $127,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $180.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

