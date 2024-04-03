Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after buying an additional 664,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after buying an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

