Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 171 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.27.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

