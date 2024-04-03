Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

