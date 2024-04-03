Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after buying an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of ACM opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
