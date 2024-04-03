Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,671 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 9,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

