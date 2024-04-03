Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,888,980,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $976.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

