Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $175,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

