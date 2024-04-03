Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $533.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $540.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

