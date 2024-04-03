Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,813 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

