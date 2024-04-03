Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,289,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

