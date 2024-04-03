Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

