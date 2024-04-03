Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,119 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Intel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.