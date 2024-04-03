Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.37. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $182.59 and a 12 month high of $244.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

