Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

